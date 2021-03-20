'Can be exporter of organic foods too’: PM Modi’s Aatmanirbhar pitch in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was campaigning in Assam on Saturday for the upcoming assembly elections, renewed his "vocal for local" pitch in the northeastern state and asserted that this kind of progress was only possible under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) reign.

“Assam has an integral role to play in the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It can be an exporter of several organic foods, and not just tea. There are massive opportunities for production of organic fruits, vegetables and salads in this region,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in the state’s Chabua town.

Modi’s rally came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met tea workers in the town and shared a meal with them on Friday. “The simplest hands make the tastiest meals. Here, Shri Bhupesh Baghel & I share a delicious lunch with workers from the Chubwa Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, Assam. #CampaignTrail #IncredibleIndia,” Gandhi wrote in a post on his official Instagram account after lunch and shared pictures and a video.

Setting a dual pitch for polls as well Aatmanirbhar Bharat during the public meeting, Modi said, “To maintain peace and stability in Assam, there is a constant need of the BJP government. This time is very important for the future of Assam. This is a time of confidence, of self-reliance.”

Earlier in January, the Assam government had decided to provide khadi shirts, and shawls and stoles made of ‘Eri’ - a variety of silk produced in Assam - to grade IV employees in a phased manner. The initiative was part of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) campaign and to promote Assamese weavers, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said.

During the election rally, Modi accused Congress of backing those who aim to destroy the state’s tea industry. He alleged that the grand old party doesn’t care people about the people of Assam and that it would join hands with anyone to come to power. The Prime Minister ‘a chaiwala’ understands tea workers’ pain. As he urged people to cast their ballot in favour of the BJP led alliance, he said, “I assure that the NDA Government's campaign will be intensified to improve the standard of living of labourers working in tea gardens.”

Elections in Assam will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 while the votes will be counted on May 2.