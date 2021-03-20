Cong supporting those trying to destroy India's image associated with tea: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of supporting those who are trying to destroy India's image associated with tea. He was speaking in Assam which campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly election.

"India's oldest party, who ruled over India for 50-55 years, is supporting people who are trying to remove India's image associated with tea. Can we forgive the Congress for this? Don't they deserve to get punished?" PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Assam's Chabua.

The Prime Minister claimed that a 'toolkit' has been circulated that will defame the tea of Assam and yoga.

"The makers of this toolkit want to inflict losses on our tea plantations. The Congress party supports these toolkit makers and still has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam. Can we forgive such a party?" he said.

Asserting that the Congress has gone far from the people of Assam, PM Modi said, "A few days ago, they shared a photo from Sri Lanka and said it was Assam. A few days ago, they shared a photo from Taiwan and said it was Assam. It is injustice and insult to our beautiful Assam."

Talking about the Congress' tie-up with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), PM Modi further said that the party has joined hands with those who are a danger to Assam's culture and heritage.

"Development of every region of Assam is a priority for the BJP government. We are committed to ensure that the culture and heritage of the state remains protected," he added.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in Assam, where elections will be held in three phases starting March 27. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The Congress is trying hard to stop the BJP from again making a government in the state. It has promised to stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state if it comes to power. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and her sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have made a number of trips to the poll-bound state in a bid to strengthen the party and cover lost ground.



