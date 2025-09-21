Pain medicine expert reveals 5 simple life hacks to ease discomfort from constipation and bloating: ‘Almost 70% of…’

Bloating and constipation are among the most common digestive complaints, often triggered by poor dietary habits, dehydration, or even underlying health conditions. While occasional discomfort is normal, persistent symptoms can disrupt daily life and may signal deeper issues. According to Dr Sood, increasing your fibre intake and adding probiotics to your diet and ease constipation and bloating.(Pixabay)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine expert, has shared five tips to deal with stomach discomfort caused due to constipation and bloating. In an Instagram video posted on September 20, the doctor details simple life hacks that can provide relief, including dietary changes, medication side effects, as well as addressing other underlying conditions causing discomfort. He also emphasised that if constipation or bloating continues despite these measures, it’s important to seek medical advice.

Fibre intake

Dr Sood recommends increasing fibres in your diet, which can support gut health and improve digestion. The doctor suggests consuming more fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, and nuts, which are rich in fibres.

Water intake

Dehydration is a major cause of constipation, and is also linked to other gastrointestinal issues. Dr Sood suggests increasing your daily water intake can initiate bowel movements, easing bloating due to constipation.

Lactose intolerance

Digestive issues like constipation and bloating is also linked to lactose intolerance, according to Dr Sood. He recommends getting tested to confirm the condition and adds, “Almost 70% of the world's population is lactose intolerant and should avoid dairy.”

Medication side effects

Some prescription drugs cause stomach issues and the side effects can range from constipation to diarrhea. Dr Sood advises, “Check with your doctor to make sure you're not taking any medication or supplement which can cause constipation such as opioid medication or an iron supplement.”

Probiotics

Probiotics contain live bacteria cultures, which are beneficial for your gut microbiome. “This can increase the number of good bacteria in your gut,” says Dr Sood.

If these tips don’t bring relief and stomach discomfort persists, Dr. Sood advises consulting a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.