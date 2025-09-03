Pediatric neurologist busts 5 myths about autism: Are symptoms same for all children?

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication and social interaction. Autism diagnosis often raises uncomfortable questions, and widespread myths and misconceptions make understanding and addressing autism even more challenging. Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental condition.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sonam Kothari, pediatric neurologist, co- founder and CEO of Butterfly Learnings said, “ASD remains one of the world’s most common developmental disabilities in children, typically showing symptoms before the age of two. Nevertheless, despite increasing awareness, myths continue to shape parents' perceptions. Debunking the myths has thus become critical for them to better understand, accept, as well as support their autistic children.” Also read | Supporting ADHD and autism: Neurologist shares 5 tips to manage screen time in children

Myth 1: Autistic children don’t want friends or relationships

Fact: Autistic children often desire meaningful friendships and relationships, in contrast to this popular myth. While social norms can sometimes be difficult to challenge, many autistic children form deep and lasting bonds when given understanding and acceptance.

Myth 2: Non-speaking autistic children aren’t intelligent

Fact: Speech is not the only measure of intelligence. Non-speaking autistic people communicate through writing, assistive technology, sign language, or other forms of expression. Their intelligence and creativity should never be underestimated.

Myth 3: Autistic children can’t be successful

Fact: Autism does not limit success. Many autistic children pursue fulfilling careers, relationships as well as goals. With the right support and accommodations, they can excel in both personal and professional domains.

Myth 4: All autistic children are geniuses at something

Fact: Popular media has reinforced the autistic savant stereotype. Nonetheless, not every autistic child has extraordinary abilities. While many have strong interests and skills, autism is diverse, and capabilities vary widely across the spectrum. Also read | Causes for autism in children: 5 facts to understand

Myth 5: Symptoms are the same in all autistic children

Fact: Children with autism may experience a wide range of symptoms and abilities. While some may exhibit common characteristics, such as difficulty with social communication, sensory processing, and repetitive behaviours, each child with ASD is unique and may present with a variety of strengths and challenges.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.