'Remote corporate girlie' paying ₹15000 rent for beautiful Manali home reveals monthly expenses: 'Worth every penny...'
Meet Manisha, a remote corporate employee who traded city hustle for a quiet life in Manali. She revealed her rent and monthly expenditure in a video.
The 'digital nomad' dream is no longer just for freelancers and travel influencers. Meet Manisha, a marketing professional who has successfully transplanted her 9-to-5 corporate career into the heart of Himachal Pradesh. Also read | Meet Gurgaon ‘cat influencer’ who earned more than ₹4.5 lakh in 2025: From ₹0 in January to ₹1.4 lakh in April
In a series of Instagram videos, the self-described '24-year-old remote corporate girlie' pulled back the curtain on the financial realities of mountain living, proving that a high quality of life doesn't always require a high-intensity zip code.
The monthly breakdown: Life in Manali under ₹25,000
While many young professionals in metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru or Delhi struggle to balance rent with basic survival, Manisha’s monthly Manali budget tells a different story. In a video posted on September 17, 2025, she broke down her 'non-negotiable' expenses: “How much does it cost to be living in the mountains as a remote corporate employee?”
Her home consists of a spacious 1RK (1 room, kitchen) apartment tailored for comfort and productivity. She shared, “I live in a beautiful 1RK apartment in Manali, whose monthly rent is ₹15,000. I mostly cook all my meals, and my groceries come up to around ₹4,000 a month. When I don't feel like cooking or when I don't have time, I sometimes eat out and that comes to around ₹3-4,000 a month. I work from home so there's no commute, I just walk around everywhere which is free. Miscellaneous auto expenses never exceed ₹1,000 a month. So that makes my monthly non-negotiable expenses less than ₹25,000 a month.”
'Mumbai rent in Manali?'
While her life in Manali involved braving colder winters and occasional connectivity hurdles, for this corporate girlie, the view from her desk makes the ₹15,000 investment the best career move she’s made.
The disclosure of Manisha's ₹15,000 rent sparked a debate among Instagram users, with one person asking, “Sister, why are you paying rent for Mumbai in Manali?” Manisha’s retort was: “Because unlike Mumbai, I live in heaven and it’s worth every penny.”
Manisha’s lifestyle reflects a growing trend of work-from-anywhere employees prioritising mental well-being and aesthetics over urban proximity. For her, the trade-off isn't just about the money saved; it’s about the 'dream life' achieved through a stable 9-to-5 marketing job and a change in scenery.
Take a closer look at her mountain home
During a home tour shared in June 2025, Manisha highlighted a work desk situated by a window — where she spends around 80 percent of her time — and a kitchen with views that rival luxury resorts. Perhaps the most unique feature? A washroom window that offers a direct view of Friendship Peak on clear days.
“I’ve really tried to make it as cosy and comfortable as possible... adding pieces of my personality everywhere,” Manisha shared while showing off her sun-drenched home.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.