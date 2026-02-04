'Remote corporate girlie' paying ₹15000 rent for beautiful Manali home reveals monthly expenses: 'Worth every penny...'

The 'digital nomad' dream is no longer just for freelancers and travel influencers. Meet Manisha, a marketing professional who has successfully transplanted her 9-to-5 corporate career into the heart of Himachal Pradesh. Also read | Meet Gurgaon ‘cat influencer’ who earned more than ₹4.5 lakh in 2025: From ₹0 in January to ₹1.4 lakh in April Manisha lives in Manali, paying ₹15,000 rent for a 1RK apartment with stunning views, and her monthly expenses are under ₹25,000. (Instagram/ manisha_in_mountains)

In a series of Instagram videos, the self-described '24-year-old remote corporate girlie' pulled back the curtain on the financial realities of mountain living, proving that a high quality of life doesn't always require a high-intensity zip code.

The monthly breakdown: Life in Manali under ₹ 25,000 While many young professionals in metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru or Delhi struggle to balance rent with basic survival, Manisha’s monthly Manali budget tells a different story. In a video posted on September 17, 2025, she broke down her 'non-negotiable' expenses: “How much does it cost to be living in the mountains as a remote corporate employee?”

Her home consists of a spacious 1RK (1 room, kitchen) apartment tailored for comfort and productivity. She shared, “I live in a beautiful 1RK apartment in Manali, whose monthly rent is ₹15,000. I mostly cook all my meals, and my groceries come up to around ₹4,000 a month. When I don't feel like cooking or when I don't have time, I sometimes eat out and that comes to around ₹3-4,000 a month. I work from home so there's no commute, I just walk around everywhere which is free. Miscellaneous auto expenses never exceed ₹1,000 a month. So that makes my monthly non-negotiable expenses less than ₹25,000 a month.”