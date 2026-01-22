Bengaluru psychiatrist says Zakir Khan's long break from comedy 'not a sign of weakness'
Dr Anitha Chandra applauds Zakir Khan’s sabbatical, says it is a ‘powerful and timely reminder that mental well-being is as important as physical health’.
Zakir Khan, one of the most well-known faces in Indian stand-up comedy, recently surprised fans by announcing a significant hiatus from the stage. Citing the need to prioritise his health, he hinted that his break could last until 2030. While the news left many disappointed, mental health experts are hailing the move as a landmark moment for mental and emotional self-awareness in the public eye. Also read | Zakir Khan announces extended hiatus from comedy, cites health and personal reasons: ‘Taking a long break, till 2030’
The hidden cost of spotlight
Dr Anitha Chandra, consultant, psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, spoke with HT Lifestyle to explain why such a drastic step was sometimes necessary for high-performers, like Zakir Khan. For public figures, the pressure to remain 'on' can be relentless, Dr Chandra highlighted; and that those in creative industries often face unique psychological hurdles that the public rarely sees, Dr Anitha Chandra shared. The need to stay relevant and entertain, comedians are often required to mask personal struggles to deliver humour.
She said: “Zakir Khan’s decision to step away from comedy to focus on his mental health is a powerful and timely reminder that mental well-being is as important as physical health. People in creative and public-facing professions often live under constant pressure to perform, entertain, and stay relevant. Over time, this can quietly lead to emotional exhaustion, anxiety, sleep problems, and burnout.”
She shared that mental health issues rarely appear overnight; they are the result of accumulated stress and emotional suppression. According to Dr Chandra, “The mental health issues do not appear overnight. They slowly build up due to stress, overwork, lack of rest, and emotional suppression. Comedians are expected to make others laugh even when they themselves may be struggling inside. This emotional imbalance can become harmful if ignored.”
Redefining strength
The stigma surrounding 'quitting' or 'taking a break' often prevents people from seeking help, therefore, according to Dr Chandra, Zakir’s decision should be viewed through a lens of resilience rather than defeat. She said, “Taking a break is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of self-awareness and strength. Choosing to pause, seek support, and focus on healing can prevent more serious mental health conditions in the future.”
The road to recovery
While a four-year break may seem long to the public, Dr Chandra shared that the mind requires the same — if not more — rehabilitation time as a physical injury. She said: “Rest, therapy, mindfulness, proper sleep, and reducing work pressure are key steps in recovery. Mental health needs time. Just like a physical injury, the mind also needs space to heal.”
She concluded that Zakir’s move of stepping away at the height of his career, sends a clear message: long-term success is impossible without mental stability. “Zakir Khan’s decision should inspire others to listen to their minds, respect their limits, and understand that long-term success is only possible when mental health is protected and prioritised,” Dr Chandra said.
