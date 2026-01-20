Zakir Khan announces extended hiatus from comedy, cites health and personal reasons: ‘Taking a long break, till 2030’

"It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much," Zakir said, visibly emotional.

On Tuesday, a video from Zakir's latest show in Hyderabad surfaced online, in which he discussed the break. Addressing a packed auditorium, Zakir explained that the hiatus could last several years, potentially until 2028, 2029, or even 2030, after he completes his current commitments. Speaking candidly about his decision, he emphasised the importance of prioritising his health and attending to personal matters.

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has revealed that he will be taking an extended break from comedy. The announcement came during a recent live show in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour, a clip of which quickly went viral on social media.

He later told his plans on Instagram, noting that all shows until June 20 would be a celebration. Zakir encouraged fans to attend the remaining performances, as he would not be touring extensively this time, and expressed gratitude for his audience's unwavering support.

Zakir's health journey This is not the first time Zakir has spoken openly about the physical toll of constant touring. In earlier posts in September last year, he shared how a decade of back-to-back shows, early morning flights, sleepless nights, and irregular meals had taken a serious toll on his health. Despite being unwell for nearly a year, he continued performing, citing his love for the stage and the demands of his career.

However, the comedian admitted that he could no longer ignore his well-being. He described the decision to pause as difficult and long-delayed, but essential to prevent further deterioration of his health. Consequently, his current India tour has been limited to select cities, with no additional shows planned. He also revealed that after recording his upcoming special, he has been advised to take a long break to fully recover.