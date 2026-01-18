Employee opens up about burnout after work hours and pressure to keep going: 'I'm always zoned out'

We all find ourselves in a loop where work life and the struggleto move forward seem to follow each other endlessly and leave little room for rest or personal time. The Redditor revealed what it actually feels like to prepare for a career while juggling long workdays. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A Redditor recently described life in a cycle where evenings after office hours leave almost no time for personal activities.

“Switching companies is romanticised. Here's what it actually feels like,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Indian teacher in Japan highlights paid overtime work culture: 'Even 30 minutes of extra work is paid' Endless work loop: According to the Redditor, evenings only have 1-2 hours to focus on applications and prepare for interviews.

Cooking becomes difficult, so meals are often ordered, which has started taking a toll on health, while relationships with partner and family feel difficult to maintain as most energy and attention go into work and career plans.

“I'm always busy or zoned out. It feels like a never-ending loop: drag through work - apply/prep, repeat,” the post adds.

The Redditor described the days as a never-ending cycle of working at a job and then spending evenings preparing for the next opportunity.

Performance at the current role has also started to suffer under the weight of constant exhaustion and toxic office culture.

“You see people posting their wins, but no one talks about the days where you just stare at the wall, wondering if you're wasting your time or if you'll ever get out,” the post adds.