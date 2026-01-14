Team lead blocks employee’s office access over unapproved leave: 'People were told not to open the door'

Getting leave approved is often challenging, but a recent Reddit post highlights an extreme case where an employee was denied access to the office floor despite being fully active on payroll. The entire staff was reportedly instructed not to open the office door. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The entire staff was reportedly instructed not to open the office door and to immediately contact the team lead if the employee attempted entry.

“TL literally blocked an employee from entering the floor because he took leave,” the caption of the post reads.

"TL literally blocked an employee from entering the floor because he took leave," the caption of the post reads.

Employee denied entry: According to the post, the blocked employee had submitted a leave request about a week in advance, which was not approved.

Despite this, the employee took a leave due to personal reasons.

“Pretty normal in corporate India. People do this all the time, and then it gets marked as unplanned leave or LOP,” the post adds.

Instead of standard leave consequences, management responded with unusually strict measures.

“They literally walked around the floor telling everyone that if the employee comes to the office and taps on the glass door of the floor, nobody should open it for him.”

The action effectively prevented the employee from performing duties or logging into systems.

“This is not a suspended employee. This is not a terminated employee. This is not someone serving notice. He is still on payroll. Still an employee. Just absent for one day,” the post adds.