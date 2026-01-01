Bengaluru travel content creator gets candid about ‘how much money she made in 2025’: From barely anything to 18.9 lakh

In an industry often shrouded in mystery and filtered aesthetics, Bengaluru-based travel content creator Ana Mishra took to Instagram to share a transparent breakdown of her annual income, proving that 'going viral' is a business of peaks and valleys. On December 31, Ana posted a video titled 'How much money I made in 2025 as a full-time content creator', aiming to provide 'pay transparency' for aspiring content creators. Also read | Meet Gurgaon ‘cat influencer’ who earned more than ₹4.5 lakh in 2025: From ₹0 in January to ₹1.4 lakh in April After barely making any money from social media in 2023, Ana Mishra says her consistency and her informative posts turned things around. (Representative picture: Freepik)

The turning point

Ana, known for her practical itineraries and global travel tips, revealed that her journey wasn't an overnight success. Just two years ago, the financial outlook was bleak. “Until 2023, I was barely making money through social media,” she shared in her caption.

“As soon as I started being consistent and posting authentic and informative content, everything changed for me. Take this as a sign to post that content,” Ana added.

The 2025 income breakdown

The data shared by Ana illustrated the volatile nature of the consent creator economy. While her total earnings for the year hit around ₹18.85 lakh, the monthly figures fluctuated significantly based on brand deals, seasonal travel trends, and engagement spikes.

⦿ January: ₹75000

⦿ February: ₹60000

⦿ March: ₹1.2 lakh

⦿ April: ₹80000

⦿ May: ₹1.5 lakh

⦿ June: ₹3 lakh

⦿ July: ₹2.1 lakh

⦿ August: ₹1.9 lakh

⦿ September: ₹1.3 lakh

⦿ October: ₹3.5 lakh

⦿ November: ₹90000

⦿ December: ₹1.3 lakh

⦿ Total earnings: ₹18.85 lakh

The October spike

The most notable takeaway from Ana’s post was her performance in October, 2025, where she earned a staggering ₹3.5 lakh — nearly triple her average monthly income. This coincided with festive season marketing budgets and the high-demand winter travel booking window. Conversely, months like February and November showed significant dips.

With her latest post, Ana highlighted financial literacy within the digital space, and her message was clear: while the rewards are high, success in the 2026 landscape will likely require the same grit and edge that turned her 2023 struggles into a 2025 success story. She also wrote in her caption, “Keeping it raw and real with you guys about pay transparency.”

