Woman says 'international trip as a female creator is no cake walk’, shares solo travel hacks

Drishti Sharma, a corporate professional who traded her office desk for a life of content creation, shared her struggles as a solo international traveller. She posted her personal "trial and error" moments as a realistic roadmap for those who want to travel abroad. Content creator Drishti Sharma, who shared her experience as a solo female traveller on X. (X/@drishtiispeaks)

“Planning international trips as a female creator is no cake walk, but after multiple trials & errors, I have built a tried & tested process that keeps my travels safe & productive without compromising on fun,” Drishti Sharma wrote.

In the following lines, she outlined several points that she said would help people travelling abroad alone.

She suggested the travellers first ask themselves why they want to travel, adding, “What’s my purpose? Am I going for comfort, culture, adventure, or peace?”

The content creator suggested advance booking of the flights and accommodation. She further recommended being familiar with the basic rules of the country of visit.

“Know the basics before you land. Currency rules, SIM options, common scams, cultural do’s & don’ts can save you from days of confusion and stress.”

“Public transport & Google Maps are your best friends,” she continued, adding that the tech would help an individual to find out what to eat, where to eat, how to travel in public transport, and explore hidden places.

She recalled, “Never travel without an international credit/debit card, emergency local cash, and USD. I had to literally find an Indian tourist in Thailand to exchange money.”

Her final suggestion was to always trust the “Indian jugaad” instinct. “Something might go wrong, but that’s where your skills like decision-making, confidence, adaptability, leadership are tested & real stories come from.”

She concluded her post by asking people where they want to visit in 2026.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Priorities in check and fun guaranteed, sounds like a winning recipe.” Another added, “Happy travelling! I won't travel anywhere internationally in 2026, but my dream destination is JAPAN.” A third praised, “Valuable insights about travelling.”

Drishti Sharma’s X bio says she is a “corporate employee turned content creator.” She also manages a YouTube channel, where she shares travel and lifestyle videos.