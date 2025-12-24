Indian vlogger claims he was detained in China for 15 hours over his comments on Arunachal Pradesh: 'I'm still crying'

Indian travel vlogger, popularly known online as On Road Indian, has alleged that he was detained by Chinese authorities for nearly 15 hours due to comments he made online about Arunachal Pradesh. The vlogger described the experience as disturbing and emotionally exhausting.(YouTube/On Road Indian)

In a YouTube video, the vlogger described the experience as disturbing and emotionally exhausting, repeatedly saying “Humaari koi aukaat nahi” to convey his sense of helplessness during the detention. The incident, he said, took place on November 16 at Guangzhou airport, where he had arrived to visit a friend.

“On 16 November 2025 this incident happened and I am thankful that even after all this, China released me peacefully after 15 hours. I have no hate for anyone. I just love everyone and show this world on my page through my eyes. I’m not linked to any political agenda,” he wrote in the caption of the YouTube video.

“I studied in Northeast for three years and I am very attached to that area. Suddenly last month I got emotional over the detention of Arunachal citizen in China and I made this video. I’m sorry if I hurt anyone. I’m very small in front of these big powers. I am still crying while writing this Caption,” he added.

(Also Read: IAS Tina Dabi’s Instagram filled with ‘Reel star’ comments after students claim they were detained)

Vlogger narrates ordeal after detention

According to the vlogger, he was stopped during routine immigration checks just before his passport was stamped. “After following the normal immigration procedure at the airport, the official stopped before putting a stamp on my passport,” he said. He claimed that a senior official was called, and he was then taken to a detention area, where he was made to wait without explanation. “There I saw a Korean national and some Bangladeshi nationals. I got a little worried, thinking about what was going to happen next,” he added.

He said that when no one attended to him for the next two hours, he thought something was fishy. He said he was questioned by two officers who initially appeared friendly but later searched his bags and confiscated his camcorders and mobile phone. He also claimed he was not offered food for over 28 hours and was not allowed to contact the Indian Embassy during his detention.

He said he was eventually released and allowed to board his scheduled return flight back to India, and thanked Chinese authorities for not deporting him.

"I hope this video of mine reaches the Indian and Chinese Embassies, and that they understand my situation and help me," he said, adding a piece of advice for other vloggers like him, saying, "We are very small people. Hamari koi aukaat nahi hai".

The Vlogger said he is now back in India and safe, and plans to travel to Russia next. “I am already back to India safely. i’m not uploading this video under any pressure. I’m just speaking my heart out to everyone,” he wrote in the caption.

HT.com has reached out to the vlogger for more details. The article will be updated once a response is received.