US vlogger gets emotional before leaving India, says ‘I want an Aadhaar card’

A United States based vlogger struck a chord online after sharing an emotional video recorded just hours before leaving India. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows the creator sitting on the back seat of a two wheeler, reflecting on his time in the country. A US vlogger shared a heartfelt video before leaving India.(Instagram/gabhruji)

‘I actually might start crying right now’

In the clip, the man introduces himself and explains why the moment feels overwhelming. “My name is Gabhruji, and I want an Aadhaar card. Here’s why. I have 8 hours left in India, and I actually might start crying right now. The last time that I made this video, I literally did start crying,” he says.

He goes on to describe how his experiences challenged common assumptions. “I’m so deeply moved and touched by everything in this country. They think that, oh, you know, you just have it all because you’re white. No, I actually think they have it all. This country has it all,” he adds.

Listing everyday aspects of Indian life that left a lasting impression, he continues, “You want people to clean your house? They have that. You want people to take you on a motorcycle through the sidewalk? They have that. You want street food any time of day? They have that.”

The video ends on a heartfelt note as he says, “And I just want to say thank you, India. I am going to deeply, deeply miss you. Until next time.”

The text overlaid on the clip simply read, “I’ll miss you India,” underscoring the emotion of the moment.

Online reactions pour in

Social media users responded with warmth and appreciation in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is the real India that stays with people long after they leave.” Another commented, “You may leave India, but India never leaves you.”

A third user shared, “The way you described everyday life here shows genuine love, not just tourism.” Another reaction read, “I can relate so much brother. I lived 4 months in India and leaving was just incredibly sad. I left about 2 weeks back and I’m still thinking about it every single day.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)