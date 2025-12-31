Meet Gurgaon ‘cat influencer’ who earned more than 4.5 lakh in 2025: From 0 in January to 1.4 lakh in April

While many are still figuring out the nuances of the creator economy, a ginger cat named August has spent 2025 proving that being 'purr-fectly' adorable is a serious business. The feline, known for her stylish flair (have you seen her in pearls?) and social media presence, raked in over ₹4.5 lakh this year. Also read | Mew trend alert? Cats are now part of therapy sessions While August’s numbers are impressive, the creator economy remains volatile. Influencer earnings can swing dramatically month to month, as the breakdown for August illustrates. (Instagram/ august_thegingercat)

The news came via a transparent 'earnings report' shared on her Instagram page, August, The Ginger Cat, on December 30, highlighting the rise of pet influencers in India.

A year of growth: From ₹ 0 to six figures

The journey wasn’t an overnight success. August’s owner, who manages the page from Gurgaon and Nagaland, revealed that the year started with zero revenue. However, by April, the account hit a massive peak, earning ₹1.4 lakh in a single month.

The earnings breakdown reflects the often-volatile nature of influencer marketing, showing months of high-value brand deals interspersed with quieter periods:

⦿ January: ₹0

⦿ February: ₹33K

⦿ March: ₹0

⦿ April: ₹1.4 lakh

⦿ May: ₹52K

⦿ June: ₹0

⦿ July: ₹24K

⦿ August: ₹24K

⦿ September: ₹34K

⦿ October: ₹24K

⦿ November: ₹24K

⦿ December: ₹95K

⦿ Total: more than ₹4.5 lakh

Consistency over content

The secret to August’s success? A mix of high-fashion aesthetics and relentless consistency. From sporting elegant pearl necklaces to oversized bows, August’s content tapped into the growing demand for ‘pet-tainment’.

Despite the impressive figures, August’s human companion kept the milestone grounded in a heartfelt caption: “💰Started from scratch, ended with progress. A reminder that small beginnings still matter no matter how much she earned, but it represents consistency, learning, and starting✨🤗”

The rise of the Indian pet influencer

August’s success story is a testament to the booming pet care market in India, which has seen brands increasingly divert their marketing budgets toward pet influencers. Whether it’s premium cat food, grooming products, or lifestyle accessories, 'pet-fluencers' like August are becoming the new faces of digital advertising.

As 2025 draws to a close, August stands as a furry reminder that with the right strategy — and enough treats — even a 'small beginning' can lead to a very comfortable lifestyle.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.