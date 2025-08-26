If you’ve ever found yourself lost in the endless scroll of floppy ears, wagging tails, and mid-zoomie reels on Instagram, you’ve probably met India’s new-age internet celebrities — dogs. But behind the cute posts and reels is a thriving industry where dogs are not just beloved companions, but also earning influencers. On International Dog Day today, we sniff out the stories of some ‘dogfluencers’ who have been signing brand deals, earning thousands, and even giving human creators a run for their money. International Dog Day: Spotlighting the pawsh life of dog influencers

Barter and bucks

Most dog accounts begin humbly, where a pet parent starts posting daily antics, only to discover that audiences love watching dogs “steal” sandwiches, pose in costumes, or even star in unboxing reels. Soon, brands come calling. While many collaborations are still barter-based with free treats, toys, or accessories, a growing number of deals are paid. Depending on the dog’s following and engagement, owners reveal they charge anywhere between ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 for a reel and get about 5-6 paid collaborations per month on average.

A Delhi-based golden retriever, Alex, works on 4-5 collabs per month, while Bengaluru-based Oreo gets about 5-6 collabs monthly, and around 8-10 during festive seasons (mostly barter).

The relatability factor

It’s not the polished ad-style content that wins hearts, but rather the relatable home activities that show dogs in their most raw form.

Delhi-based Alex with mom Priyanka Kapoor

Alex's mom, Priyanka Kapoor, tells us that she does not force content on him and authentic reels. “We focus on showing Alex as he goes about his day, eating, playing and sometimes teasing his sister (my daughter). These kinds of reels really work well our audience as they get to know Alex much better,” she adds.

Bengaluru-based Sushil Kumar with his dog, Oscar

Bengaluru-based Sushil Kumar, owner of Oscar, a golden retriever, uses content creation on social media as a means to spread awareness and share emotional stories. “Stories that reflect the bond we share, rescue journeys, or even silly sibling moments between our dogs do really well,” he shares.

Poppins, a beagle from Mumbai

Whereas Poppins, a beagle from Mumbai, loves to travel, and that sentiment resonates with the audience. His owner, Simran Singh, tells us, “Our forte is discovering places where people can hang out with their pets—whether it’s stays, cafés, pubs, events, parks, or even nurseries. The narrative comes from Poppins, our pet’s point of view, and people love seeing how he experiences a place differently. The little nuances of a dog’s perspective in a human world really fascinate our audience."

Where does the money go?

Millie, a Hyderabad-based Labrador

Unlike human influencers, the earnings rarely go towards luxury splurges. “The majority goes back into premium food, grooming, vet check-ups, and training. It helps maintain a healthy lifestyle for Millie,” shares Anjali Deokar, owner of Millie, a Hyderabad-based Labrador.

Oreo, a Bengaluru-based Golden Retriever

Some also keep extra to donate to dog rescue shelters. “Occasionally, we donate for rescue dog treatments when we get info from some pages that need help. We also donated my dog's old stuff, like toys, raincoats, crates and grooming products to a shelter, which helped them,” says Bengaluru-based Sonali Gupta, owner of Oreo, a golden retriever.