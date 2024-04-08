Queen of Tears featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has smashed records and become one of the highest-rated K-dramas in tvN's history. This romantic comedy has surpassed all expectations, not just in the domestic market but also among global audiences. On April 7, the series made a powerful comeback when it started its second half and soared to its highest ratings, leaving every other show of the day in the dust. Queen of Tears dethrones Reply 1988 to become 3rd highest-rated in tvN history; #1 on Netflix(tvN)

Queen of Tears overtakes Reply 1988 in tvN’s history

The 2015 K-drama Reply 1988 was a fan favourite, featuring a star-studded cast that included Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Park Bo Gum. However, a new drama is now taking the lead with the third-highest ratings of any tvN drama to date. Queen of Tears has surpassed Reply 1988 and is only outranked by two smash-hit dramas, Crash Landing on You and Goblin. Both the K-dramas were the only ones to have surpassed the 20 per cent benchmark.

Queen of Tears becomes most-watched show on April 7

The K-drama 'Queen of Tears' has become the highest-rated program of any kind on Sundays. The show follows a married couple who go through burnout and divorce before rekindling their love after overcoming challenges. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode that aired on April 8 received an average nationwide rating of 19.0 percent.

Queen of Tears has secured the top position in Netflix's non-English segment, garnering 4.3 million views this week and becoming the most-watched show in this category. Congratulations!

Beauty and Mr. Romantic slips in ratings

Meanwhile, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, a new romantic drama on KBS 2TV, which was previously the highest-rated drama during the weekend, saw a slight drop in viewership in its most recent episode, with an average nationwide 18.0% for the night.

Television viewership for TVN's Hide concluded its first half on a higher-than-normal average, rising to 5.0% for the show's sixth episode.