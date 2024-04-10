Game, Set, Match: Zendaya stuns in head-to-toe Lowe fit, tennis ball heels for Challengers' press tour

Sports but make it fashion? Well, Zendaya aced it. For her recent press tour to promote her new film Challengers, the actor accessorised her look with tennis balls attached to her heels in keeping with her character, Tashi. She plays the role of a renowned tennis player turned coach, who gets entangled in a love triangle. Zendaya (Instagram)

Method to the madness

Known as method dressing, this trend has swept across red carpets, movie premieres and photo calls as actors get inspired by their on-screen characters. Zenadaya has been, unofficially, titled the queen of this trend by the Internet. From her webbed look for Spider-Man No Way Home to nailing the futuristic warrior princess vibe during the Dune: Part 2 press tour and her colour-popping look for Space Jam: a new legacy giving a nod to her on-screen counterpart - Lola Bunny.

The actor’s collaboration with stylist Law Roach can only be described as legendary and unstoppable as he can be credited for Zendaya serving looks one after the other.

Zendaya's tennis balls heels(Instagram)

A tennis deuce

To the Rome photo call, Zendaya wore a silver sleeveless mini dress featuring a pleated skirt and plunging neckline from Loewe. But what caught everyone’s attention were the white pumps with bright green tennis balls on each heel from the same brand. The 27-year-old recently debuted blonde hair was styled in a half-up style with flipped-out ends that would impress Sporty Spice (from British pop band Spice Girls).

A stroke of good fortune

On this press tour, the Dune actor has been coming up with unmatchable sporty sartorial looks that would make any tennis and fashion enthusiast smile with glee. Previously, in Paris, she wore an archival Louis Vuitton green and white checked mini coat dress designed by Marc Jacobs in 2013. Accompanied by boyfriend, actor Tom Holland, she had worn a cream zip-up jacket and white pleated skirt from Louis Vuitton to watch the BNP Paribas Open. Inspired by the tennis whites, she wore a custom Calvin Klein suit. She opted to go topless under her blazer & paired it with a gooey white skirt.