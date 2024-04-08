 Marlins win first game after 0-9 start, beat Cardinals 10-3 as Chisholm, Gordon hit 3-run homers - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Marlins win first game after 0-9 start, beat Cardinals 10-3 as Chisholm, Gordon hit 3-run homers

AP |
Apr 08, 2024 03:15 AM IST

Marlins win first game after 0-9 start, beat Cardinals 10-3 as Chisholm, Gordon hit 3-run homers

ST. LOUIS — The Miami Marlins ended their team-record nine-game losing streak starting the season when Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon hit three-run homers in a six-run first inning that lifted them over the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Miami had been the first team to start 0-9 since Atlanta and Minnesota in 2016. The Marlins avoided becoming the first team to lose its first 10 games since the 2002 Chicago White Sox began 0-11.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Max Meyer , a 25-year-old right-hander, got his first major league win in his fourth start and appearance. Meyer allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out three and walking one.

He had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 9, 2022, and returned to a major league mound this April 1, when he pitched five innings without a decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

Meyer retired his first 13 batters before Nolan Gorman homered on a drive that bounced off the glove of a leaping Chisholm at the center-field wall. Gorman hit his first two home runs this season, adding a two-run drive in the ninth off Matt Andriese for his seventh career multi-homer game.

Kyle Gibson allowed seven runs and seven hits over six innings in his home debut for St. Louis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five throwing 66 pitches in 4 1/3 innings in a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray will start Tuesday against Philadelphia. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says Gray will be held to a pitch count of approximately 65 pitches.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo matches up against Yankees LHP Nester Cortes to start a three-game series in New York Monday night.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas will face Phillies RHP Spencer Turnbull Monday night to open a three-game series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Other Sports / Marlins win first game after 0-9 start, beat Cardinals 10-3 as Chisholm, Gordon hit 3-run homers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On