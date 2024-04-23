Does Ben Affleck's gloom doom JLo's shine? Expert weighs in on key reason behind decreasing popularity

Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in the spotlight, but this time, it's not for their PDA or designer fits giving IT couple. A recent dip in JLo's popularity has some scratching their heads, and one expert points to a surprising reason: Ben Affleck's often glum disposition. Could his demeanour be having a negative impact on JLo's public image? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy romantic St. Barts getaway(EliotPress / MEGA)

Jennifer Lopez's ‘underwhelming’ 2024 start

A star as big as Lopez, known for co-headlining a Super Bowl halftime show, once commanded a fan base comparable to that of Taylor Swift or Beyoncé. However, her album This Is Me… Now in 2024 received an underwhelming response In recent months, J. Lo's popularity has dropped to an all-time low, according to one brand expert, who told the Daily Mail that the singer has not kept up with the times. Emily Austen, head of the PR agency EMERGE, also believes Lopez’s husband Affleck has to play a big part in this.

Ben Affleck’s ‘miserable face’ affecting JLO’s popularity?

As per the expert, Ben Affleck’s “miserable face” is playing a role in this, “In the shadow of beloved and long-suffering Jennifer Garner, much of the imagery we have seen from J Lo has been mundane – car rides with Ben, curb side arguments, fast food takeaways. Often looking miserable. This has shattered the fourth wall, one which we’d all bought into. We didn’t want her to be a normal person.”

However, according to several sources and people close to the couple, Ben simply doesn't like getting photographed or attending red-carpet events, which JLO loves, which is why he has an annoyed face. Otherwise, the couple is doing well in their new paradise. It's just one of the parts of Ben's day that he hates and often finds it creeping into his daily life, which makes it look like he's mad which he is not, a source earlier told the insider.

Jennifer Lopez has ‘not kept up with the times’

In addition to her public persona losing popularity, Austen believes, Lopez’s artistic choices have also been questioned. For example, she released a biopic about her time with Ben Affleck called “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” and a ‘bizarre self-funded movie to accompany her new album.”