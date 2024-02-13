Usher's Vegas residency: He did this to leave JAY-Z with 'no choice' but him for Super Bowl halftime

Usher had his eyes set on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas, and he went the extra mile to make sure it happened. Here's how he orchestrated a sitsuation that left JAY-Z with "no choice." LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images via AFP)

Vegas dreams and extended residency

When Usher learned the Super Bowl would hit Vegas, he decided to make it his moment. In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Usher spilled the beans, saying, "I’m staying here and I’m giving [JAY-Z] no choice." To achieve this, he extended his Vegas residency, leaving JAY-Z with little wiggle room.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Usher's strategic move

Usher was determined to be the undeniable choice for the Halftime Show. He explained, "There’s nobody else who could play – hello? I’m here." Confident in his plan, Usher believed that if he stayed put, the opportunity would come knocking, and he was right.

Explosive performance highlights

Usher's explosive performance featured a medley of his biggest hits, including "My Boo," "Caught Up," "Burn," and "OMG." The 13-track extravaganza included special guests like Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and Lil Jon. With complex dance choreography, roller skating, and a nod to Atlanta’s strip club culture, the show was a visual feast.

Star-studded audience

JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and more witnessed Usher's electrifying performance. The set not only showcased Usher's musical prowess but also paid tribute to Atlanta's vibrant strip club scene.

Halftime show finale and Usher's love for Vegas

Closing the set, Usher declared, "I took the world to the A," expressing his love for Atlanta. He then turned to the Vegas crowd, proclaiming his love for them, capping off a memorable night.

Super Bowl recap

While the halftime show wowed the audience, the Super Bowl itself saw the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP.

Usher's Vegas residency success

This wasn't Usher's first rodeo in Vegas. His return after a successful residency marked a triumphant homecoming for the artist.

Usher's album release: Coming home

Usher's Super Bowl spectacle followed a busy week that included the release of his ninth album, "Coming Home." The 20-track project, his first in eight years, features collaborations with 21 Savage, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and a remix of Jung Kook’s “Standing Next to You.”