Usher marries girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas: ‘They look forward to continuing to raise their kid together’

Singer Usher married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas on February 11. As per People, the couple exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo and Jonetta Patton. His mother, Jonetta Patton, was their witness, according to the marriage certificate. Usher had also performed at the Super Bowl. (Also Read | Super Bowl 2024: Why Justin Bieber didn't perform with Usher at halftime) Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea sparked dating rumours in 2019.

Usher, Jennifer married in presence of friends and family

A representative of Usher told People, "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Usher was seen with a ring on his finger

After the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas, the couple stepped out. Usher was then seen wearing a gold band on his left ring finger. Jennifer was dressed in an all-white pantsuit--an off-shoulder jacket and pants. Usher opted for a white fur coat over his black tuxedo.

What Usher had said about Jennifer

Speaking with People recently, Usher talked about his relationship with Jennifer, "Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course, it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are. We've obviously made a commitment to live for life together because of our children."

"It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying? And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect," he had added.

About Usher and Jennifer

Usher and Jennifer welcomed their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020. They then became parents to their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Jennifer and Usher first sparked dating rumours when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party in June 2019.

