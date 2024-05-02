When Chris Hemsworth got frustrated playing Thor: ‘I felt like a security guard for the team’

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has found a global fanbase playing the role of superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic universe, but there was a time when he got frustrated playing the superhero, and wondered if he is replaceable, as per an interview to Vanity Fair. (Also Read: Chris Hemsworth confesses that he ‘became a parody’ in Thor: Love and Thunder) Chris Hemsworth played Thor in Marvel's superhero films.

The 40-year-old actor, who hails from Australia, has led the Marvel franchise as the titular superhero based on the Norse god since 2011’s Thor. Chris played the superhero across eight films between 2011 and 2022. He returned for the fourth instalment, Thor: Love and Thunder, in 2022.

While Chris has always been grateful for his career-defining role as Thor, he confessed that he grew frustrated with the character while playing him in four standalone Marvel films and additional Avengers movies.

Chris on playing Thor

“Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team,” Chris said, adding, “I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, ‘Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing?’ It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

However, Chris' longtime Marvel co-star and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. refuses to believe such claims, stating that his character was ‘super tricky’ to adapt into someone ‘relatable but godlike’. He also claimed that he has the ‘most complex psyche’ out of all the Avengers.

Chris on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Meanwhile, Chris will next be seen in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. In the interview, the actor admitted that “it’s been a long wait” to be able to get another chance to show off more than just his “muscly action guy” chops, but that’s what Furiosa will do.

Hemsworth said about needing a break, “I was worried about everything. Nothing was as enjoyable as it once was, or I had imagined it was. I was making back-to-back movies and doing the press tours, and I was married and had three young kids, and it was all happening at the same time in a very short window… You’re sort of just running on fumes, and then you’re showing up to something with little in the tank and you start to pick things apart: Why am I doing this film? Why isn’t this script better? Why didn’t that director call me for that or why didn’t I get considered for this role? Why don’t I get the call-up from Scorsese or Tarantino? I had begun to take it all too serious and too personal.”

It’s unclear when the actor will return as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has shared that he wants to give fans the Thor movie they deserve, but he also told Entertainment Weekly last year that he wasn’t sure how long he could continue to play the same role.