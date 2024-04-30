Chris Hemsworth confesses that he ‘became a parody’ in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth is looking back at the reception of Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor, who is gearing up for George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, talked with Vanity Fair in a new profile, where he admitted that the 2022 film had some issues. (Also read: Chris Hemsworth opens up about Thor: Love and Thunder getting mixed reviews: ‘It just became too silly’) Chris Hemsworth in a still from Thor: Love and Thunder.

What Chris said

In the interview, Chris said: “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

The actor further continued how he grew frustrated in the process of playing the part. "Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable,” he added.

More details

Chris first played the titular God of Thunder in 2011's Thor, and then subsequently appeared in all four Avengers movies and three sequels of Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder marked the solo Thor adventure after the 2017 film, Thor: Ragnarok (2017). It starred Natalie Portman as Jane Foster or Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

Chris stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It is the highly anticipated prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. The logline of the film states, “As the world falls, young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. She will spend the rest of her life battling to get back home”. The action-adventure will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this month and release in theatres on May 23.