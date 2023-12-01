close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Furiosa trailer unlocks Anya Taylor-Joy's fierce rise in the Mad Max saga as she clashes with immortan Chris Hemsworth

Furiosa trailer unlocks Anya Taylor-Joy's fierce rise in the Mad Max saga as she clashes with immortan Chris Hemsworth

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 01, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Watch the epic return to the Mad Max universe with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga! unveiling the origins of Furiosa in prequel hitting theaters on May 22, 2024.

Furiosa Trailer: 'Whatever you have to do, however long it takes, promise me you will find your way back home, Furiosa.' The new movie Furiosa, a prequel to George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road, is coming to theaters in 2024. Fury Road, directed by George Miller, who brought Mad Max's post-apocalyptic world to life, left us reeling for more in 2015. He is currently making strides in discovering the roots of the story of Furiosa, offering an intriguing and entertaining perspective. On December 1st, Warner Bros. UK & Ireland dropped the much-awaited first trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Furiosa(Warner Bros)
Furiosa(Warner Bros)

Furiosa trailer welcomes Anya Taylor-Joy; let the Mad Max Saga begin

Explaining how this return to the iconic dystopian world was made, the official synopsis available on Warner Bros.' YouTube channel states: “Young Furiosa is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers in a collapsing world and taken prisoner by the powerful Biker Horde under the command of Warlord Dementus. They come upon The Immortan Joe's Citadel while wandering the Wasteland. Furiosa must overcome several obstacles in the midst of the two rulers' rivalry to acquire the materials she needs to find her way home.”

Watch the trailer here!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga release date

As the first trailer for Furiosa, it cleverly withholds key story points while glimpsing a first look at the actors in the roles they play. The movie will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. The film will release globally, exclusively in theaters across the nation on May 24, 2024, and internationally starting from May 22, 2024.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga cast

The cast for the highly awaited George Miller’s film includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Alyla Browne, Quaden Bayles, Lachy Hulme, and so on."

