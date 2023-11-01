Diddy dares Warner Bros with his Halloween costume again, after Joker warnings dresses up as Batman

American rapper Diddy channelled his inner superhero as he transformed into Batman for Halloween this year. His costume, for which he drew inspiration from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight took the internet by storm. Fans can't help but wonder if Diddy was trying to take a dig at Warner Bros for banning him from becoming the Joker. The Coming Home rapper shared a video skit on Instagram, in which he can be heard saying, “I’m tired of mediocrity, of the shortcuts, of the greed of empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more.” Diddy also makes a major reference to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in the skit. In the hypothetical video, Diddy can be seen reading the news that the strike has finally ended. Diddy transformed into Batman for Halloween 2023(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Halloween 2023: Kendall Jenner, Adele, Ice Spice, Halsey and more celeb costumes

Shortly before unveiling his Batman costume, Diddy made an appearance on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he revealed that Warner Bros sent him a legal notice last Halloween over his spot-on Joker costume. “Last year I was the Joker and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker. … They said it broke their trademark, that I did it too good. I swear I have this letter. I swear to god. From Warner Bros,” he said. However, he challenged the production house, saying, “Warner Brothers lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do.” He continued, “I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark. So I don't know what I’m going to be this year.”

Ever since Diddy revealed his Batman costume, fans have gone into a frenzy and flocked to social media. An X, formerly Twitter user pointed out, “How can they stop you from wearing a Halloween costume like how does that legally hold up?” Another user wrote, “Diddy really puts everything into his costumes.” One more user said, “Yes my boy !! How can you tell P.Diddy he can’t wear a joker outfit !! Ok bet I’m level up and be Batman for Halloween with the mf bat mobile sweet ride bro Salute 🫡 P.S. this is our First and ever black Batman it’s part of history”