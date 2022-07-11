Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Thor Love and Thunder weekend box office collection: Chris Hemsworth's new adventure is most successful Thor movie
Thor Love and Thunder weekend box office collection: Chris Hemsworth's new adventure is most successful Thor movie

  • Thor: Love and Thunder regained form on Sunday with box office collection of 18.20 crore which was similar to its opening day figures. 
Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in a still from Thor: Love and Thunder.&nbsp;
Published on Jul 11, 2022 01:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Thor: Love and Thunder has recorded an excellent weekend at the Indian box office. The film, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular character and introducing Christian Bale as the antagonist named Gorr the God Butcher, collected 64.80 crore in its first weekend. The Sunday collections of the film were similar to its opening figure of 18.20 crore. Also read: Thor Love and Thunder review: Chris Hemsworth dazzles, Christian Bale terrifies in this psychedelic Marvel adventure

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder had fallen to 11.40 crore on Friday after a Thursday release but regained on Saturday and Sunday with collections of 16.80 crore and 18.40 crore, respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder has an excellent [extended] weekend 1... day 3 and 4 were back to day 1 levels... fifth biggest *opening weekend* [#Hollywood films]... Thu 18.20 cr, Fri 11.40 cr, Sat 16.80 cr, Sun 18.40 cr. Total: 64.80 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest solo Thor adventure after 2017 film, Thor: Ragnarok (2017). It is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and also stars Natalie Portman as Jane Foster or Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Taika Waititi as Korg. The Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt's Star Lord also feature in the movie.

According to AP, the film also boasts the biggest production budget of the Thor films, at a reported $250 million. It’s the best in the franchise but isn’t the biggest Marvel opening of the year, the title of which is held by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it "entertaining and fun.”

chris hemsworth thor love and thunder natalie portman russell crowe tessa thompson + 3 more
Sign out