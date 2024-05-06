Isha Malviya responds after ex-boyfriend Samarth Jurel calls her 'opportunist': 'Sabka apna nature hai'

Isha Malviya recently reacted to Samarth Jurel's statement on their past relationship. Samarth had called Isha an ‘opportunist’ in an interview with Instant Bollywood and alleged that she is still attracted to her first boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. Isha, in an interview with the same media house reacted to Samarth's remarks. (Also read: Bharti Singh is back at work just a day after hospitalisation) Isha Malviya has reacted to Samarth Jurel's 'opportunist' remark.

Isha Malviya says she doesn't want to focus backwards

Isha, when asked about her opinion on Samarth's statement said, “I think I would not like to talk about it. Because meri life mein kaafi bahot achi cheezen aa rahe hai. I am focussing on it not my life backwards. It’s okay sabka apna nature hai, sabki apni personality hai but I don’t think main iss particular topic pe comment karna chahungi. Khushi manao yaar. (I think I would not like to talk about it. Because a lot of new opportunities are coming up in my life. I am focusing on it not my life backwards. It's ok, everybody has their own individual nature and personality, but I would not like to comment on it. Celebrate guys.)”

Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya ‘big opportunist’

Earlier, while speaking to the same portal, Samarth had stated that, “Voh actually bohot badi opportunist hai. Uska aisa tha ki, koi bhi event ho raha hai ya koi bhi function ho raha hai toh mujhse baat karne lag jayegi. For example, Holi event tha, humari baat cheet ekdum band thi. Lekin ek din pehle se mujhse baat karne lag gayi ki tu aa raha hai na? Mereko bahaar tak iss liye le gayi kyuki paps khade the, taaki humari spotting ho jaaye. Pata chal jayega logo ko ki hum saath main hai. (She is a big opportunist. She used to only talk to me when there was an event coming up. For example, during Holi we were not speaking to each other. But when she came to know about Holi event, she started talking to me again and asked if I am coming or not. She used to take me outside because paps were present and we could be spotted).”

Isha was recently seen in a music video titled Jeeya Laage Na with Parth Samanthan.