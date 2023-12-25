Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets power to evict contestant, makes Aishwarya Sharma leave the house

Bigg Boss 17: The Sunday episode witnessed an unforeseen elimination as contestant Isha Malviya got the biggest power on the show. She was allowed to eliminate a nominated contestant and she chose to evict Aishwarya Sharma. Isha was the captain of the house and was allowed by Bigg Boss to take a decision based on who broke the most rules in the house. Despite claiming that it was Anurag Dobhal who broke the maximum rules, she said that she wanted to eliminate the one whom she doesn't get along with and therefore, made Aishwarya leave the house. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar calls Isha Malviya ‘chamchi’ of Ankita Lokhande. Watch Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya evicted Aishwarya Sharma on Sunday.

Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma from Bigg Boss 17

On the weekend episode, Isha was called to the archive room. Bigg Boss asked Isha, “I have the audience poll. Do you want this elimination to be based on the votes or you will utilise your power?" Isha expressed her wish to utilize her power. She asked Bigg Boss, “Sirf rule-break ke aadhar pe hi karna hai kya? Main chahti thi thoda sa meri bhi equations dekhne ka mauka mile (Do I need to only look at the rule break or can I take into consideration who I don’t get along with?)” On being granted permission to go ahead as per her wish, she said, “This show is to enhance the personality and unveil who you are and I don’t see Aishwarya has unveiled herself. Though Anurag has broken rules, but I feel Aishwarya has been playing well."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Main nahi chahti ye opportunity mere pas thi tab bhi main usey bacha nahi payi kyunki ye char logo mein agar main aapko apni priority list batau to wo hoge Ankita, Anurag, Neil aur Aishwarya. Mera faisla Aishwarya hai. (I don't want to miss this opportunity of saving Anurag. On my priority list, Aishwarya is the last one and I want to eliminate her).”

Aishwarya got emotional as she left husband Neil in the house. Neil later had an ugly fight with Isha over her decision to evict Aishwarya.

Viewers think Isha will have to pay for her decision

A clip of Isha from Sunday's episode was shared by an X user with the caption: “#BiggBoss17 had nicely planned this eviction to remove #Uk07Rider from the show as audience votes will never get him out! But #IshaMalviya played her own game here. Needless to say; Isha will have to face the repercussions of this decision and going against Bigg Boss’s wish.”

Commenting on it, a viewer tweeted, “Hahahahahahaa yesssss thats so true, she didn’t fall for Bigg Boss plan, she is so young and soooo smart and strong really admire her.” Another said, “I wish those repercussions are delivered quickly and swiftly and are as harsh as it can be . This arrogant girl should face her karma soon.” One more wrote on X, “#IshaMalviya's decision was smart & strong, however, it wasn't wise. Cuz this will cost her her own position in Top 5. Now a good-for-nothing contestant like Rider will sit in Top 5.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place