Home / TV / Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Erica Fernandez, Parth Samanthan return as Anurag and Prerna, Karan Patel steps in as Mr Bajaj

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 trailer is out and shows a chance encounter between Anurag and Prerna aka Parth and Erica.

tv Updated: Jul 08, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 trailer is out.
         

TV actors Parth Samanthan and Erica Fernanez are back as Anurag and Prerna as a trailer for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was released online on Wednesday. The fresh episodes will be on air beginning July 13, Monday.

The video shows a young girl asking if stories like those of Laila Majnu aand Heer Ranjha actually exist. The girl is then seen at a temple where Erica puts a dupatta on her head. The breeze blows it away and it lands on the face of Parth. As he offers a blazer to the young girl, Parth and Erica face each other.

The official handle of Star Plus shared the video and captioned it as, “Kya is nanhi si jaan shuru karegi AnuPre ki pyaar ki nayi kasautii? Dekhiye #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 13 July se, Raat 8 baje StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par: bit.ly/KZKHotstar @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaa.”

 

 

Erica and Parth have been playing lead roles of Anurag and Prerna on the show. Karan Patel will now play the role of Mr Bajaj. The first look of Karan Patel was unveiled online Tuesday. Sharing his own picture from the show, Karan had posted online, “Zindagi mein chahe kitni bhi kasautiyaan aaye, meri aur aapki mohobbatein kabhi kam nahi hongi ... #NayaSafar #NayaNaam #NayiPehchaan .... #RishabhBajaj #KasautiiZindagiiKay2 #KZK2 ....From 13th JULY only on @starplus.”

Erica and Parth played lovers on the show and the two have often been linked up in real life as well. Asked if the rumours affected their relationship, Erica had recently said, “No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.”

