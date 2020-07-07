Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Patel shares first look as Mr Bajaj, adds colour to the character

tv

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:08 IST

TV actor Karan Patel, who steps in as Mr Bajaj in the latest edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, looked dapper in a maroon coloured suit as he shared the first look. An image, doing the rounds online, shows Karan dressed in black trousers, black shirt and a maroon blazer matched with striped pocket square.

Unlike actors Karan Singh Grover and Ronit Roy who have played the role in the past and preferred staid but sharp black, Karan is seen in a colourful avatar.

“The writers are planning some major twists but I don’t know what they are. Every actor gives something new and unique to a character, I’ll try to do the same. But I have seen the original as I was a part of it,” Karan said about his role in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

About his new look, he told the daily jokingly, “People say with age comes maturity, I say with mascara comes maturity.”

Talking about his new role, Karan had earlier said, “Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people’s minds for years. So, it’s a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr Bhalla (his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) had become over a period of six years.”

Also read: Hina Khan sings hit ’90s song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye for fans, Rohit Roy promises to ‘sing it back’ to her soon. Watch

Karan Patel has earlier worked with Ekta Kapoor in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The role was originally played by Ronit Roy and later by Karan Singh Grover in the recent reboot. Karan Patel also essayed a small role in the reboot where he played a friend of Mr Bajaj’s son. The hit TV show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as its main leads.

Follow @htshowbiz for more