Home / TV / Karan Patel is the new Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: ‘Honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy, Karan Singh Grover left’

Karan Patel is the new Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: ‘Honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy, Karan Singh Grover left’

TV actor Karan Patel has replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

tv Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Karan Patel is set to play Mr Bajaj.
Karan Patel is set to play Mr Bajaj.
         

TV actor Karan Patel is all set to step into the shoes of Karan SIngh Grover and essay the iconic role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He has earlier worked in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Karan told Times of India in an interview, “Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people’s minds for years. So, it’s a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr Bhalla (his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) had become over a period of six years.” The daily also claimed that Sharad Kelkar and Gaurav Chopraa were also approached for the part.

The role was originally played by Ronit Roy and later by Karan Singh Grover in the recent reboot. Karan Patel also essayed a small role in the reboot where he played a friend of Mr Bajaj’s son. The hit TV show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as its main leads.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘second mother, best friend’ Karisma Kapoor on birthday; Riddhima Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish too

During the recent lockdown, Karan made sure the stray animals in his area were properly fed. He told Hindustan Times in an interview in April, “Many people felt that dogs and cats might be spreading the coronavirus hence people weren’t feeding them or worse, abandoning their pets. But later, reports revealed that this wasn’t the case and it was a huge relief. I have opened a small shed outside my bungalow in Andheri, where I provide food and water for them. These days people are not stepping out, so the strays aren’t getting even the little food they used to get earlier. I make sure that they get three to four meals. I have been donating to an animal shelter religiously as they are doing a wonderful job of taking care of animals in other areas in Mumbai.”

