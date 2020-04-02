Karan Patel roots for the strays

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:39 IST

Animal lover Karan Patel has been busy during the lockdown ensuring the strays in his area are taken care of. He has not only helped NGOs in his area but also put up posts on social media urging his followers to help animals in their vicinity. “I feel for animals and I think, right now, they need our help the most which is why I am aggressively promoting animal welfare during this lockdown. I have posted a video urging people to not give up on their home pets and help the strays, whenever possible, in their area by giving them food and water,” says the Kasturi actor.

Patel adds, “Many people felt that dogs and cats might be spreading the coronavirus hence people weren’t feeding them or worse, abandoning their pets. But later, reports revealed that this wasn’t the case and it was a huge relief. I have opened a small shed outside my bungalow in Andheri, where I provide food and water for them. These days people are not stepping out, so the strays aren’t getting even the little food they used to get earlier. I make sure that they get three to four meals. I have been donating to an animal shelter religiously as they are doing a wonderful job of taking care of animals in other areas in Mumbai.”