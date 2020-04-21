e-paper
Home / TV / Erica Fernandes denies link-up with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan, says it affected their personal lives

Erica Fernandes denies link-up with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan, says it affected their personal lives

Erica Fernandes said that though the rumours linking her to her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan did not affect her relationship with him, it did impact their personal lives.

tv Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes play Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’s chemistry in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot led many to believe that their romance spilled off screen as well. The two play Anurag and Prerna, respectively, in the popular show.

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Erica was asked if the link-up rumours with Parth affect her equation with him. “No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control,” she said.

Fans have been rooting for Parth and Erica to get together in real life, and have even coined the hashtag #Parica (an amalgamation of their names) for them.

 

However, last year, in an interview, Parth revealed that he used to have a crush on another co-star from the show, Aamna Sharif. She plays the vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

“Aamna is very sweet. When I met her for the first time, I told her that when I was a kid, I had a huge crush on her and she started laughing. I used to watch her TV show Kahiin To Hoga, regularly. She still looks the same and is such a positive person,” he had told The Times of India.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which went on air, is a reboot of the popular show of the same name that starred Cezanne Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia. The reboot features Karan Singh Grover, along with Parth, Erica and Aamna. New episodes are not being telecast at the moment, owing to the lockdown that has stalled all shoots.

