Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover confirms return as Mr Bajaj, hints Prerna may not be dead yet

Updated: Mar 03, 2020

Actor Karan Singh Grover has confirmed he will be back soon as Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s popular serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and also suggested that Prerna’s character may not be dead yet. The show’s lead character, Anurag, was seen pushing off his love interest, Prerna, from a terrace in a recent episode. Erica Fernandes plays Prerna while Anurag is essayed by Parth Samanthan.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Karan said, “The makers had informed me that Bajaj will be re-entering, but I didn’t know when. As long as Mr Bajaj is alive, Prerna will be, too. Before leaving, Mr Bajaj had told her that he will return whenever she needs him. Now, he is back when she is in trouble. He obviously loves her.”

He also shared that he will sport a different look in the new avatar of Mr Bajaj. “It will be the way the character is built. Also, my look is different this time, all thanks to the genius, Ekta,” he added.

When roped in for the famous role of Mr Bajaj - a grey one in the serial, Karan had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There are more things to do when one plays a grey character. Most heroes are very boring. They are always so righteous and do everything they are supposed to do. With a grey or a negative character, there is a lot more that you can play. There is a lot that you can add to the character that is not ‘you’ in reality. There is much more that you can do which you can’t do in real life. That’s a little bonus.”

Last week, the show’s producer Ekta had told the tabloid, “Yes, this will happen (Anurag killing Prerna). Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot of the hit soap opera of the same name. It originally starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna and Cezzanne Khan as Anurag in the lead while Ronit Roy essayed the role of Mr Bajaj. It also starred Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika.

