Sonam Kapoor: ‘You can’t just be the poor little rich girl, I have to make harder choices’

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:10 IST

Sonam Kapoor has said she can’t just be the poor little rich girl and has to make those harder choices to pave the way for other women. The actor has graced the cover of the Harper’s Bazaar magazine in which she talks about her career in Bollywood and what defines her choices.

Sharing a picture from the photo shoot on Instagram, she wrote, “You can’t just be the poor little rich girl or feel sorry for yourself - no. I have to make those harder choices and pave the way for other women after me. My whole team are women - and we need to lift each other up. There are thousands of years of patriarchy to cut through.”

She also shared another picture of herself from the shoot in a feather dress along with an excerpt from the interview. “For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens,” she said.

The actor, who played the lead protagonist in Neerja, went on to tell the magazine, “Whatever work I do as an artist has to be a reflection of my moral compass, and what I believe in speaking out about. So yeah... I do ‘strong female leads.”

Sonam was last seen in 2019 film The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film turned out to be a flop at the box office. She was also seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga last year, which also failed to perform at the ticket counters. It was a same-sex love story with Sonam playing the lead protagonist. She shared the screen space with her actor father Anil Kapoor in the film, which also had Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in prominent roles.

The actor will now be seen playing a visually challenged woman in Sujoy Ghosh’s film, Blind. The film will be a remake of South Korean crime thriller by the same name.

