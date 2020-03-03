Neena Gupta asks her fans not to fall in love with married men, says ‘I have done this before and I have suffered’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 08:49 IST

Neena Gupta has shared a lesson from her life with her fans, asking them not to fall in love with married men as she has herself suffered for doing so. The actor, who is a single mother to designer Masaba Gupta, has posted a video message on Instagram in which she shared how women falling for married men are forced to leave them when they refuse to separate from their wives.

Sharing how we must have heard such stories, Neena says, “He told you that he doesn’t like his wife, they aren’t getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say ‘why don’t you separate’. But they say ‘no, no there are kids, I don’t feel like, let’s see what happens, maybe some day’. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to do a night stay as well and then you go to a hotel and spend the night. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him. You push him to divorce his wife but he says ‘wait for some time, I am working on it, it’s not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc’. Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don’t know what to do. You eventually think about leaving him as you don’t want to get into so many complications. He says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?”

She ends the video with a message, “Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it.”

Also read: Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 10 pics from her family album featuring dad Shakti, brother Siddhanth, mom Shivangi

Neena is currently in Mukteshwar and shared the video from the picturesque location. The actor recently saw the release of her film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She plays the mother of a gay man played by Jitendra Kumar in the film, which also stars her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. The film received positive reviews and has collected around Rs 54 crore so far at the domestic box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more