Kausatii Zindagii Kay promo shows Anurag pushing Prerna off a terrace as she says she loves him, can die for him. Watch

tv

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:48 IST

A day after Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Anurag will kill Prerna in her popular serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a new promo shows the lead actor pushing his heroine off a terrace. Producer Ekta shared the promo on her Instagram page and had David Guetta’s song to tease fans about the shocking twist.

She wrote, “BANG BANG!my baby shot me down! BANG BANG I hit the ground BANG BANG ...my baby shot me down #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara @StarPlus @balajitelefilmslimited #kasautiizindagiikay2.” The video opens with Prerna telling Anurag, “Ye hota hai saccha pyaar, hum alag ho jaate hain aur kismat fir se humein mila deti hai (this is true love. We go our separate ways and destiny reunites us).” We see flashbacks of Prerna and Anurag’s union and separation as she speaks. We also get to see as newborn baby in a cradle. Prerna and Anurag, essayed by Erica Fernandes and Partha Samanthan, are talking atop a terrace with low railings.

Anurag then asks Prerna if she loves him, even as he pins her to the railing. Prerna sits on the railing as she says, “Bahut (a lot).” Anurag’s expression change from love and happiness to seriousness as he asks, “Mar sakti ho mere liye (Can you die for me)?” Prerna looks a little puzzled as she says yes. Anurag then tells her, “To maro (Then, die),” as he pushed her off the terrace. Prerna is shocked as she cries ‘Anurag’ while falling down the high rise building. Anurag is then seen walking away from the spot in a hurry.

Ekta had confirmed the ending to a tabloid and said on Wednesday, “Yes, this will happen (Anurag killing Prerna). Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak.”

Also read: Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sensharma file for divorce after five years of separation: report

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot of the hit soap opera of the same name. It originally starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna and Cezzanne Khan as Anurag in the lead while Ronit Roy essayed the villain’s role of Mr Bajaj. It also starred Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika.

Follow @htshowbiz for more