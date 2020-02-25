e-paper
Home / TV / Ekta Kapoor confirms Anurag will kill Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kayy: ‘Viewers will see betrayal at its peak’

Ekta Kapoor confirms Anurag will kill Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kayy: ‘Viewers will see betrayal at its peak’

Ekta Kapoor has confirmed Anurag will murder Prerna in an upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagi Kayy, before the show takes a time leap and new characters are introduced.

tv Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In Kasautii Zindagi Kayy, Prerna, who is pregnant, will soon be murdered.
In Kasautii Zindagi Kayy, Prerna, who is pregnant, will soon be murdered.
         

Either Bollywood star Fatima Sana Shaikh knew the ending of popular sitcom Kasautii Zindagi Kayy or she has really strong telepathic powers that revealed the ending of her favourite serial in a dream. A Mumbai Mirror report has claimed that lead character Anurag will kill Prerna in one of the upcoming episode, exactly what Fatima had predicted in her social media post that she took down later.

Show’s producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed the ending to the tabloid and said, “Yes, this will happen. Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak.”

The daily also claimed that after the unexpected and shocking twist, the makers have planned yet another time leap. Sharing details of the unexpected murder, the report said that Prerna (Erica Fernandes) who is pregnant, will go into labour and Anurag (Parth Samthaan) will take her to the hospital but he will murder her.Currently, Viraj (Namik Paul) is trying to forcefully marry Prerna.

Hindustantimes

In her post, Fatima had shared a picture of the lead actors of the serial and written, “.... I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though.”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot of the hit soap opera of the same name. It originally starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna and Cezzanne Khan as Anurag in the lead while Ronit Roy essayed the villain’s role of Mr Bajaj. It also starred Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

