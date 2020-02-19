Fatima Sana Shaikh posts ‘weird dream’ about Kasauti Zindagii Kayy, deletes post after fans say she has revealed show’s ending

bollywood

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh may have spilled the beans regarding the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kayy, or so her fans think. She had a rather weird dream about the show and posted about it on Instagram, only to delete it later when several fans wondered if she was revealing the ending of the popular sitcom.

Sharing a picture of the lead actor of the serial, Fatima wrote, “.... I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though.”

On the show, Parth Samthaan plays Anurag and Erica Fernandes essays the role of Prerna. Karan recently made his entry on Kasautii Zindagii Kayy as Mr Bajaj. Aamna Sharif, who plays the iconic role of Komolika that was earlier essayed by Hina Khan, had earlier said about taking up a negative character, “If it’s an interesting character and adds value to the story in a large way, no one thinks on those grounds anymore. A Devdas for me is as much about Chandramukhi as it is about Paro, and a Padmaavat is as much about Khilji as its about Padmavati herself.”

“Comparisons are inevitable on TV as Urvashi had made Komolika such an iconic character and Hina also played it in such a wonderful way. I would definitely add certain nuances to the character in my own way and hope that the audiences really like it,” she added.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot of the hit soap opera of the same name. It starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezzanne Khan in the lead with Ronit Roy. It also starred Urvashi Dholakia as the original Komolika.

