Aamna Sharif on playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: ‘It’s rare to play a negative role which is most lovable on TV’

tv

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:23 IST

There are some characters that aren’t only beautifully sketched but become iconic on TV with a strong portrayal by the actors. And Komolika is one of them that many actors wish to play on screen. Whether it was Urvashi Dholakiya or Hina Khan, actors have time and again managed to leave a lasting impression. Now after a hiatus of six years, actor Aamna Sharif is making a comeback and will be stepping into the shoes of this iconic character and playing out and out negative role for the first time.

“Playing grey shade is definitely going to be exciting and make me come out of my comfort one. I feel really thrilled and happy to be back on the sets. I missed everything about being an actor... going to the sets, working in the team, the cameras, the arch lights, the criticism and the acclaim… all of them,” says Aamna who has shows such as Kahiin to Hoga, Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Ek Thhi Naayika to her credit.

Due to the lack of good acting offers, the 37-year-old actor took a six-year-long break from TV but couldn’t find anything interesting to make a comeback with. “I’ve been hearing scripts and concepts since a while now but nothing that was exciting enough had come my way,” Aamna says.

But when Aamna was offered the part of play an out and out negative role, she was thrilled and grabbed the opportunity. “It is very rare to find a negative role which is most lovable on TV and this excited me as an actor to try something new. And considering Ekta (Kapoor, producer) whom I respect and adore a lot, there were absolutely no inhibitions,” Aamna says.

Though comparisons with the actors,who previously played the same part, is bound to happen, this doesn’t deter Aamna from adding her own zing and make it different from others. “Comparisons are inevitable on TV as Urvashi had made Komolika such an iconic character and Hina also played it in such a wonderful way. I would definitely add certain nuances to the character in my own way and hope that the audiences really like it,” Aamna shares.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2019: Shilpa Shetty touches Raj Kundra’s feet, Sunita calls Anil Kapoor ‘wonderful, mad and inspirational husband’. See pics

Now as she looks at the industry, Aamna says a lot has changed over the years. “The production values and technical aspects have really been upgraded over the years but considering the demographics of our country the core emotions of TV remain the same,” Aamna says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 12:23 IST