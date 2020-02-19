‘Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut, asked her to apologise to Hrithik’: Rangoli Chandel’s latest claim

bollywood

Bollywood lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar had once called Kangana Ranaut home and threatened her before asking to apologise to Hrithik Roshan, sister Rangoli Chandel has claimed. She also said filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at her when she refused to play a suicide bomber.

“Javed Akhtar ji called Kangana home and intimidated her threatened her to say sorry to Hrithik, Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on her cos she refused to play a suicide bomber, they call PM Facist, chacha ji aap dono kya ho?” Rangoli tweeted in response to a Twitter user who called out Javed after his and Bhatt’s interview on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Kangana had a run-in with Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi after the couple cancelled their visit to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack last year. In solidarity with the martyred soldiers, the two cancelled their visit to Karachi; they had been invited by the Karachi Art Council for a two-day literature conference to celebrate the writings of littérateur Kaifi Azmi, Shabana’s father.

However, in a conversation with media, Kangana had said, “People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange - they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face?” In response, Shabana had said, “You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her.”

Kangana has had an ugly past with Hrithik as well. The two were embroiled in a dirty fight that became public after she claimed to have had a relationship with him and shared emails that were allegedly communication between the two actors who are said to have met during the shooting of Krrish. Hrithik has denied all claims and also took the legal recourse; Kangana replied with a legal notice too. The Mumbai Police closed the case a few years ago, citing lack of evidence.

Rangoli often takes potshots at Alia Bhatt and her family, including father Mahesh Bhatt. The Gully Boy actor and family have, however, refrained from comments.

On the professional front, Kangana is working on the ambitious film - a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Titled Thalaivi, the film is slated to be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. She also has Tejas, where she plays an IAF pilot, in the pipeline. Kangana was recently seen in the critically appreciated movie, Panga.

