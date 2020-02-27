Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sensharma file for divorce after five years of separation: report

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:10 IST

Actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma have filed for divorce, after being separated for almost five years. The estranged couple has sought divorce by mutual consent and all formalities are already over, according to a report in SpotboyE. The divorce decree will be granted in the next six months.

Despite parting ways, Ranvir and Konkona continue to be cordial with each other and will share custody of their eight-year-old son Haroon, the report said. A source told the website, “This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together.”

Ranvir and Konkona, who got married in 2010, announced their separation on Twitter in September 2015. “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you,” she wrote.

In a 2015 interview with Hindustan Times, Konkona said that she shared the news on Twitter as she did not want her personal life to become a topic of gossip. “In the past, I faced a lot of ­speculative writing about my personal life, and I did not enjoy that. I felt that this (Twitter) was a public forum where I could make a formal announcement,” she said.

Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 14, 2015

Also see: Amitabh Bachchan captures Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘big, surprised eyes’ from Ajooba sets to Brahmastra. See throwback pics

Ranvir and Konkona, who starred together in films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan - The Freedom File reportedly tried to give their marriage another chance and even attended marriage counselling but failed to arrive at a middle ground.

At the trailer launch of Titli in 2017, Ranvir said that he blamed himself for his marriage with Konkona ending. “Yes, we have separated mutually. But I still believe in the institution of marriage. I understand because of my recent separation this question is coming up (of belief in marriage). But I don’t think the institution of marriage has anything to do in that. I only blame myself for that (the split),” he was quoted by IANS as saying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more