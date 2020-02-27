e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan captures Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘big, surprised eyes’ from Ajooba sets to Brahmastra. See throwback pics

Amitabh Bachchan compares how Ranbir Kapoor has changed in the past 30 years from the time of Ajooba to now when they are doing Brahmastra together, adding that his eager eyes remain the same.

bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2020 09:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor on sets of Brahmastra.
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting with Ranbir Kapoor for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, has shared a throwback picture with his co-star and compared how he has grown from a small child to an experienced and strong performer.

Sharing pictures from the sets of Ajooba and Brahmastra, Amitabh wrote, “Then and Now. Tab aur ab. Badi badi hairaan aankhein, Ranbir ki, Ajooba ke set pe, Shashi ji aur mere saath ; aur ab ek manjha hua sashakt RANBIR, Brahmastra ke set pe!!! 1990 to 2020 Samay chalta hai apni samay siddh chaal.”

Hindustantimes

Much like the previous day, Amitabh’s blog was short in text and had mostly pictures. Posting pictures of himself from the sets of Brahmastra, Big B wrote on his blog, “At work , from 5 am .. the delay then and soon as there is a break shall get back .. till then .. .. contemplative and see ya soon.’

Hindustantimes

 

On Wednesday, Amitabh had shared pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. “T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those (chair emojis) to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!” he had tweeted.

In his blog the same day, Amitabh had blamed an early shooting schedule, and wrote, “A day of early starts .. 5 am .. on set to block by 7 am .. shoot it by 9 am .. and just got back .. .. with the favourite Ranbir .. … more later .. its at 5 am again tomorrow .”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the first part of Ayan’s fantasy trilogy, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ranbir stars as Shiva in the film, a man with superpowers in modern day India. He will be joined in the film by his real-life girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt.

The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. It is set to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

Brahmastra was originally scheduled to release on December 25, 2019 but was postponed to 2020 summer. However, the film now has the new release date of December 4, 2020 now. The delay has reportedly been due to the film’s heavy VFX work.

