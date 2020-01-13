Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes is in love, clarifies that she is not engaged
Erica Fernandes has put up an Instagram post where she has declared that she is love but is not engaged. See it here.tv Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:09 IST
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes is among the most popular names on Indian television. The actor’s name has been associated with her co-star Parth Samthaan. Now, in a new Instagram post she has clarified that while she is in love, she is not engaged.
She wrote on Instagram: “When I’m with you, i act different, in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me. I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged.”
In the picture, a man and a woman (possibly Erica and the man she is in love with) hold hands. The woman has a big ring on one of her fingers with the alphabet E written prominently. The picture also has the following lines written: “With you, I’m happy.”
Earlier in December, on the occasion of Christmas, Erica had shared her feelings on Instagram. She had written: “Wishing you all a Merry Merry Christmas from the Fernandes.”
Erica let her hair down a day prior to the festival and enjoyed partying with friends including her former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Hina Khan. On Christmas Day, the actor spent time with her family. She posted some nice family photos that also featured a dog with a Christmas tree, red candles and accessories inspired by Santa Claus in the backdrop.
(With IANS inputs)
