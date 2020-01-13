Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes is in love, clarifies that she is not engaged

tv

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes is among the most popular names on Indian television. The actor’s name has been associated with her co-star Parth Samthaan. Now, in a new Instagram post she has clarified that while she is in love, she is not engaged.

She wrote on Instagram: “When I’m with you, i act different, in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me. I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged.”

In the picture, a man and a woman (possibly Erica and the man she is in love with) hold hands. The woman has a big ring on one of her fingers with the alphabet E written prominently. The picture also has the following lines written: “With you, I’m happy.”

Earlier in December, on the occasion of Christmas, Erica had shared her feelings on Instagram. She had written: “Wishing you all a Merry Merry Christmas from the Fernandes.”

Erica let her hair down a day prior to the festival and enjoyed partying with friends including her former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Hina Khan. On Christmas Day, the actor spent time with her family. She posted some nice family photos that also featured a dog with a Christmas tree, red candles and accessories inspired by Santa Claus in the backdrop.

