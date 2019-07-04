Kausautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover party with Ekta Kapoor in Switzerland

Producer Ekta Kapoor is currently in Switzerland with the cast and crew of her TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay to shoot for the serial. Between shoots, looks like the team is having a blast, going by the pictures cast members have been sharing.

Ekta too took to Instagram and shared a fun group photograph featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Singh Grover, screenwriter and author Mushtaq Shiekh apart from herself. Sharing it, she simply wrote “#kasautiizindagiikay”. Reacting to the photo, Bipasha Basu wrote, “You are looking so lovely” along with a red heart emoji.

Two days ago, she has posted a picture with Parth and Karan and wrote: “Channelise ur inner #prerna ! #doublewhammy #basubajajsandwich #doubletrouble”. Karan, who had played a pivotal role in the original series but is now reprising Ronit Roy’s role of Mr Bajaj, also shared the same picture and wrote: “Smiley is the new sexy!”

He has, of course, been sharing other pictures from the Alpine country. Sharing a picture, showing off his body, he wrote: “Solar charging. #grateful #lightworker #sonofthesun.” In another one, he is lying on the grass close to Zurich lake. Sharing it, he wrote: “What I do between shots, work on my tan! #zurichlake #heavenonearth #grateful.”

Parth too has been sharing pictures, his recent ones being of scenic Switzerland -- from quaint villages, streets to riverside. In one of the pictures, shared on Tuesday, he can seen posing by the side of window with a burst of red flowers. Sharing it, he wrote: “Tuesday Mornings be like #zurichdiaries #rhienwaterfall.”

Erica too shared a bunch of pictures from Rhine Falls. Sharing one, she wrote: “Coz she’s a supergirl and supergirl fly!”

Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandez, Pooja Banerjee and Hina Khan in lead roles.

