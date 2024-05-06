 Watch internet's ‘real-life Rocky’ impress Sylvester Stallone with his iconic monologue | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Watch internet's ‘real-life Rocky’ impress Sylvester Stallone with his iconic monologue

ByNikhita Mehta
May 06, 2024 02:59 PM IST

His dream is to appear in the next Creed film, which he openly expressed during the event.

On Philadelphia's inaugural 'Rocky Day’, which celebrated the 47th anniversary of the film released in 1976, Sylvester Stallone encountered a young fan, with whom he shared a wholesome moment. The nine-year-old Ro Knight approached the iconic Rocky statue and recited an iconic Rocky monologue like an Oscar-winning actor.

Sylvester Stallone interacts with young fan on Philadelphia's 'Rocky Day'.(REUTERS)
Sylvester Stallone interacts with young fan on Philadelphia's 'Rocky Day'.(REUTERS)

“Let me tell you something you already know,” he shouts with determination. “The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place, and I don’t care how tough you are; it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it.”

Sylvester Stallone, visibly impressed, joined young Ro Knight in acting out the scene from Rocky with him and now he has amassed a following of 50k followers on Instagram, becoming an overnight sensation, being called the "real-life rocky.”

For Ro, this event was more than just a fan moment; it was an opportunity to exhibit his talents and maybe land a role in Stallone's future projects. His dream is to appear in the next Creed film, which he openly expressed during the event.

What did netizens have to say?

The boy not just floored Sylvester but also the entire internet. "Sylvester has never forgot where he came from, and he came from nothing,” someone wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Love seeing something positive!” commented another.

“Sly, one of the greatest actors ever. Thankfully, he’s equally smart and nothing like what DiNero turned out to be,” shared a fan.

“The real inspiration is the passion in this young man's voice as he declares words to live by.

That is awesome, thanks for sharing,” a user expressed admiration.

“Legends make legends,” commented a follower on Ro’s Instagram page, “This kid is awesome keep pushing 👏❤️❤️❤️ i love your video😍,” praised another user.

“This kid was born with a natural talent to be an entertainer. Can't wait to see what the future holds for this young man 💪🔥,” expressed another follower.

Watch internet's 'real-life Rocky' impress Sylvester Stallone with his iconic monologue
