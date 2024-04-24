Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls rivalry with Sylvester Stallone: 'He was a threat'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, known for their action films in Hollywood, were once arch-rivals. Arnold and Sylvester have often spoken about making peace with each other. However, recently, the duo appeared on the prime-time interview 'Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons' for TMZ and recalled their competitive rivalry. (Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his ‘pacemaker’ in hilarious new pic) Arnold Schwarzenegger recently recalled his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone in an an interview.

Arnold admits rivalry with Sylvester helped in his career

In an interview with Harvey Levin, Arnold said, “There’s no two ways about that: He was very helpful in my career because I had something that I could chase.” Sylvester reacted to the same and added, “When he (Arnold) came along, I was like, finally, something to motivate me. Because he is, dare I say it, competition, a threat, whatever word you wanna use. As soon as I saw him, it was like bang, two alphas hitting. If we walked into a party, we’d be staring at each other for a few seconds, and then ‘I gotta get that guy. He didn’t do anything wrong but he will.’” The co-actors who starred in The Expendables also recalled how Sylvester threw a bouquet of flowers at Arnold at the Golden Globe awards. The former stated that he was surprised that Arnold won the Best Newcomer award as he felt Rocky was a better debut.

About Sylvester Stallone

For the unversed, Sylvester made his acting debut with the 1976 sports drama Rocky. He later became famous as he portrayed a Vietnam war veteran in the action franchise - Rambo. "He will be seen next in the movies Armored and Alarum."

About Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold made his entry into Hollywood after winning bodybuilding competitions such Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe. His first movie was the fantasy action-adventure Conan the Barbarian (1982). However, he gained commercial success and recognition with James Cameron's The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). Arnold is currently gearing up for David Sandberg's martial arts comedy Kung Fury 2.