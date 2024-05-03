Aranmanai 4 Twitter reviews: Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna’s horror film is ‘entertaining but outdated,’ say fans

Aranmanai 4 Twitter reviews: Sundar C’s fourth film in his horror franchise, Aranmanai 4, released in theatres on Friday, also as Baak in Telugu. The film, which stars Sundar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, received mostly positive reviews from fans on X (formerly Twitter). However, some criticised the comedy in the film for being outdated. (Also Read: Aranmanai 4 movie review: A template Sundar C horror-comedy aimed at the masses) Aranmanai 4 Twitter reviews: Raashii Khanna and Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Achacho.

‘A perfect family entertainer’

An X user wrote that the film was entertaining overall and despite following a ‘template pattern,’ it set itself apart in the way it presented the ghost, Baak. “Very good VFX quality & visuals. HipHop has done his part very well in BGM & Songs. Superb Performance from #Tamannaah. SundarC, Raashi & other cast done their part well. Overall a perfect family entertainer for Aranmanai Franchise lovers,” they wrote.

Another movie buff wrote, “Technical elements like music, visuals, CG are good compare to previous aranmanai movies..Horror and sentiment worked well...Pre-interval horror and Last 40mins Pre climax comedy sequence, Amman song, climax fight. Pakka Summer Entertainer for family and kids…”

‘Sundar, Tamannaah excel’

Some of the audience members were all praise for Sundar and Tamannaah’s performances apart from HipHop Tamizha’s music. One wrote, “#Aranmanai4 interval - Solid VFX , art work and air tight screen play. @hiphoptamizha has given his best in terms of BGM. Sundar C is back big time!”

Another wrote, “@hiphoptamizha - The man who has done silent Sambavam in #Aranmanai4. Just created hype with just one song & his BGM was super supporting throughout the movie.”

‘Familiar scares and laughs’

While the horror elements, apart from the performances, seem to have worked in Aranmanai 4’s favour, it looks like many weren’t impressed by the comedy. One X user wrote, “Familiar scares & laughs, but uneven pacing & recycled plot hold it back. Strong 2nd half , impressive visuals & decent performances. Slow start, a repetitive story, and a weak 1st half. Watch for cameos & spooky fun!”

Another wrote, “#SundarC keeps us engaging till the interval with back to back horror elements more than comedy scenes,” adding, “Few comedy scenes works & few felt very outdated.” But most agreed the film was entertaining nonetheless.

