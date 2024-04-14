Aranmanai 4 song Achacho: Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna have ball in dance number. Watch

The promo song Achacho from Sundar C’s horror comedy Aranmanai 4, starring him, Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles released on Sunday, Tamil New Year. The dance number featuring the female leads sees music by Hiphop Tamizha, lyrics by Vignesh Srikanth and vocals by Kharesma Ravichandran. (Also Read: Aranmanai 4 trailer: Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna headline this spooky thriller about a ghost) Raashii Khanna and Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Achacho.

Watch Aranmanai 4 song Achacho

Khushbu Sundar, who’s producing the film, shared the number on X, writing, “Enjoy and groove to the sassy number! A @hiphoptamizha musical. A Sundar C magical entertainer.” She also confirmed that the film is releasing on April 26, writing, “Aranmanai 4. Releasing all over on April 26th.”

The song was released in Telugu as Panchuko, with vocals by Raghavi and lyrics by Sahithi. The dance number sees Tamannaah and Raashii showing off their hip-hop and afro moves. Stills of the actors from the number have been doing rounds for a while now on X and fans are excited to see them dance together.

About Aranmanai 4

This is the fourth film in the horror comedy series Aranmanai. Aranmanai 4 is releasing in Telugu as Baak, named after the ghost in the film. The makers recently released a trailer that gave a glimpse of the film’s story. The promo song also contained some scenes from the film, giving the audience an idea. Vennela Kishore, Srinivasalu, Delhi Ganesh, and Kovai Sarala will be seen in crucial roles in the movie produced by Khushbu and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Cinemax P Ltd. Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP will be releasing the movie in Telugu states.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2014 and starred Sundar, Hansika Motwani, Vinay Rai and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The second film, which was released in 2016, also starred Sundar and Hansika, apart from Siddharth and Trisha. The third film, which was released in 2021, starred Sundar, Arya, Raashii and Andrea. All four films in the franchise serve as stand-alones.

