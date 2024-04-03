Raashii Khanna reflects on underperformance of Yodha at the box office, says ‘everyone knows’ it'll be out on OTT

Raashii Khanna has opened up about the poor box office performance of her last release Yodha. The aerial action thriller released in theatres last month and did not live upto expectations. In an interview with India Today, Raashii said that the challenge is to bring audience to theatres when everyone knows that the same film will be released in OTT after a while. (Also read: Yodha Twitter reviews: Sidharth Malhotra's aerial thriller hailed for its action and VFX) Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in a still from Yodha.

What Raashii said

Speaking about the box office outcome of Yodha, Raashii said: “Maybe there's somebody who loves it, then somebody who hates it. There'll always be all kinds of people, but obviously, we want, when the film is released, a lot of people should like it. I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face. I also sometimes do it, but that's also because I am always occupied. But I know people, in general, are very occupied today, so bringing them to theatres is a problem. I don't think Yodha is a bad film at all, so that's fine. I think every film has its destiny, and you just learn from it and then move on to your next. That's all we can do.”

'I'm really happy with the reactions I'm getting'

The actor continued that apart from everything else, she is extremely happy that her work has gotten praise from the audience. “You love the fact that it has received love because that's what you work so hard for. But apart from that, my job is always to deliver my best and to see that the audience is enjoying my part as well. Because if a film works, but you don't work, then that's sad in a way. So I'm really happy with the reactions I'm getting. I'm really happy that people are really loving me, coming back into Hindi films, and seeing me on the big screen. I was also very, very happy to see myself on the big screen in Hindi. This is amazing. It was a very nice moment and a very nice feeling that I had,” she added.

Yodha is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. It also starred Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Recently, Prime Video India announced that Yodha will stream on its platform after completing its run in theatres. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has managed to earn ₹ 34.4 crores since three weeks of release. Yodha is a co-production of Karan's Dharma Productions and OTT platform Prime Video India.

